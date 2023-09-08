Rains in Southern Brazil Kill 42 and Leave Families in Shock

Salvador and Porto Alegre

An atmosphere of silence and consternation took over the headquarters of the IML ( Forensic Medicine Facility) of the city of Porto Alegre this Thursday afternoon (7), where the bodies of part of the victims of the storms that hit Rio Grande do Sul in recent days were taken.

Rains in southern Brazil, with 42 dead, impose task force and leave families in shock - Reuters

With an intense movement of vehicles from the IGP (General Institute of Expertise) and funeral homes, family members entered the building to obtain authorization for the release of the bodies. The total number of deaths from the floods reached 41 this Thursday (7), according to the Civil Defense of the state. With the death recorded on Monday (4) in Santa Catarina, the number of deaths from the tragedy in the south of the country rose to 42. There are still 25 people missing.

This Thursday (7), the federal government recognized the state of public calamity requested by the municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul affected by the storms. In Rio Grande do Sul, there are 81 municipalities with records of destruction that left 2,944 people homeless (they depend on public shelters) and 7,607 displaced (they can stay with relatives and friends).

The floods still left 43 people injured. In total, the government of Rio Grande do Sul estimates the total number of people affected by the storms across the state at 123 thousand, a scenario that imposed on the government a task force with around 900 employees who work in searches, rescues, identification of bodies and repairs to infrastructure destroyed by the force of the waters.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language