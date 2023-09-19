Six out of Ten Brazilians Feel Unsafe When Walking down The Street at Night

Six out of ten Brazilians feel unsafe when walking the streets of the cities where they live. 34% say they feel very unsafe after dark and 26% say they feel a little unsafe, according to a Datafolha survey.

More than half of those interviewed say they feel unsafe when walking at night in their own neighborhood, especially women and those over 45 years old.

The ideological profile of the interviewees appears in the survey as one of the factors that most influence the perception of security.

The difference in responses between those who identify as Bolsonarists and PT (Workers' Party) supporters is greater than regional comparisons, by income range, sex, or skin color.

Among those who describe themselves as PT supporters, or declare that they aligned with PT's political agenda, more than half (54%) say they feel some degree of security.

Among Bolsonarists or supporters of the former president, 74% say they feel very or somewhat unsafe, and only 26% say they feel more or less safe or very safe.

Translated by Cassy Dias

