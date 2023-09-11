Young Brazilian Innovator Develops Chip to Aid Women Victims of Violence

São Paulo

In the past, Nice was a female victim of domestic violence. Today, Nice is the name of a chip with artificial intelligence to protect women from violence.

Attached to a watch, pendant, or any other accessory, the device, when activated with a touch, sends warnings to people the victim trusts.

The chip’s story began during the pandemic. Amid the explosion of domestic violence, Mateus de Lima Diniz, then 20 years old, launched an app, Todas Por Uma (All for One), with which women, by waving their cell phones, could send requests for help.

SÃO PAULO, SP, BRASIL, 04-09-2023: Mateus de Lima Diniz (24). (Foto: Bruno Santos/ Folhapress) - Folhapress

Mateus was familiar with this scenario because, as a child, he had witnessed his mother, Nice, being a victim of domestic violence.

Launched in September 2020, Todas Por Uma became the subject of news reports and was successful. Three years later, Mateus says that the application is present in 30 countries.

The plan now is to launch the chip as an evolution of the application. "Nice will work as an artificial intelligence assistant to help women ask for help in an even more discreet way", says Mateus.

