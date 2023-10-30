Brazil Records Historic Aging, and People Aged 65 or Older Account for 10.9% of the Population

Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo

Indicators of the aging population in Brazil have accelerated to record levels, with people aged 65 or older now representing 10.9% of the total population in the country — out of 203.1 million Brazilians, 22.2 million are in this age group. This is indicated by new data from the 2022 Demographic Census released on Friday (27) by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

The percentage of elderly individuals is the highest since the first census conducted in Brazil in 1872, stated the institute. In absolute terms, the population in this age group (22.2 million) surpassed the total number of inhabitants in Minas Gerais (20.5 million), the country's second most populous state.

Still in absolute terms, the number of individuals aged 65 or older saw a 57.4% increase compared to the previous census in 2010. At that time, the population in this age group was 14.1 million, equivalent to 7.4% of the total population.

