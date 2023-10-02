Chief Justice States that There Is No crisis with Congress after Criticism of the Brazilian Supreme Court Agenda

Brasíila

The new president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Luís Roberto Barroso, stated that he does not see a crisis between the Court and Congress and that he intends to dialogue with the Legislature in an institutional manner.

"I don't see a crisis," he said. "What exists, as in any democracy, is the need for institutional relationships."

Brasilia-DF, 29.09.2023, Luis Roberto Barroso ( Foto: Pedro Ladeira / Folhapress ) - Folhapress

He took over as head of the Supreme Federal Court on Thursday (28) amid tension between the Judiciary and Legislative powers, with accusations of invasion of jurisdiction.

One of the main triggers for the crisis was the judging of the timeframe thesis for indigenous lands.

On Wednesday, the Senate approved the bill for the timeframe law for demarcation, less than a week after the thesis was overturned by the STF.

In addition to the timeframe thesis, other issues placed on the agenda at the STF have made Congress assert that the court was invading the powers of the Legislature, such as the decriminalization of abortion in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Barroso's predecessor as president, Justice Rosa Weber, voted in favor of the topic in a virtual plenary session. Barroso asked to take the process to the physical plenary and suspended the voting.

He said he thinks abortion is an issue that needs "a relevant public debate" to move forward.

