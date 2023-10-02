Lula Is Discharged Ahead of Schedule and Leaves Hospital after Surgery

Brasília

President Lula was discharged from the Sírio-Libanês hospital, in Brasília, this Sunday afternoon (1st), two days after undergoing surgery on his hip and eyelids.

He would spend the night at the official residence, Palácio da Alvorada, continuing his recovery process.

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil September 25, 2023. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo - REUTERS

According to a note from the hospital, "After good clinical evolution, [Lula] has been discharged from the hospital and will continue in outpatient rehabilitation."

On social media, towards the end of the afternoon, Lula stated that he was already at the Presidential Palace, where he will be working from in the coming weeks.

"Thank you for the prayers and all the loving messages. I am recovering to work even harder for Brazil and to run a marathon," said the president.

Translated by Cassy Dias

