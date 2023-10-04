Three Defendants for The Murders of Bruno and Dom Will Go to Jury Trial

Manaus

The Federal Court in Amazonas has accepted the complaint from the Federal Prosecution Service (MPF) and ordered that three defendants for the murders of indigenous worker Bruno Pereira and journalist Dom Phillips be brought to a popular jury.

FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest, to demand justice for journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, who were murdered in the Amazon, in Brasilia, Brazil June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo - REUTERS

The so-called pronouncement sentence, in which the Court acknowledges the existence of material evidence of the homicides and the concealment of the bodies, with the defendants being referred to a jury trial, was published in the case files.

The fate of the defendants – Amarildo Oliveira, Oseney de Oliveira (Amarildo's brother), and Jefferson da Silva Lima – will be decided by a jury. They were denounced by the MPF as perpetrators of the homicides of Bruno and Dom.

The two men were murdered on June 5, 2022, in an ambush when they were traveling back along the Itaquaí River, in the region of the Vale do Javari Indigenous Land.

The double homicide was committed by illegal fishermen and motivated by Bruno's actions against illegal fishing on indigenous land, according to the complaint by the Prosecution Service.

The defendants' defense team said they will appeal the decision.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language