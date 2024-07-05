Bolsonaro Indicted by Federal Police in Jewelry Sale Case

Brasília

The Federal Police indicted Jair Bolsonaro in the investigation into the sale of jewelry received as gifts by the government when he was the country's president.

Bolsonaro is suspected of the crimes of criminal organization, money laundering, and embezzlement.

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro reacts at an event at the Municipal Theatre in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 25, 2024. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File Photo - Amanda Perobelli/REUTERS

Now, the inquiry should be sent to Minister Alexandre de Moraes of the Supreme Federal Court, who will request an opinion from the Attorney General's Office. It is up to the office to decide whether to indict Bolsonaro. If this happens, the court will decide whether to make him a defendant.

In addition to Bolsonaro, 11 other people were indicted by the Federal Police. Among those cited as suspects are Mauro Cid, former aide to the ex-president, and lawyers Fabio Wajngarten and Frederick Wassef.

The investigations indicated that in the last days of his administration, Bolsonaro and his aides tried to retrieve luxury items gifted by Arab countries and seized by the Federal Revenue. The Federal Police identified that some pieces were put up for sale.

Lawyers and the ex-president's sons criticized the Federal Police. Senator Flávio Bolsonaro spoke of blatant persecution.