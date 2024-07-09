Government in Brazil Needs 'Bilingual' People to Talk to Evangelicals, Says Religion Sociologist

Brasília

Paul Freston, a sociologist specializing in religion and politics, states that evangelicals are unlikely to approach the Lula government (PT) through public policies or economic improvement. For him, the key to approaching this segment is the discourse.

Paul Freston.

"What is needed, above all, is bilingual people," he told Folha. According to him, the left has a prejudiced and homogenizing view of evangelicals, which needs to be abandoned. "If you don't learn to speak the language, you won't be able to change mentalities." An Englishman naturalized Brazilian, Freston teaches postgraduate sociology at the Federal University of São Carlos (SP), as well as being a chair in religion and politics in a global context at institutions in Canada.

The academic also evaluates the current scenario of politicians' relationship with churches: he says the "intimate embrace" with populism is dangerous for the churches themselves. Regarding abortion, a topic of great recent repercussion, Freston argues that there has been no serious debate in the churches and that the issue has become a weapon for one side to attack the other.

