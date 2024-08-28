Justice Moraes Censors Folha Interview with Former Bolsonaro Advisor

São Paulo

Justice Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Federal Court, has prohibited former Presidential Advisor Filipe Garcia Martins from giving an interview to Folha.

Filipe Martins, former Bolsonaro advisor - Reprodução / X

Martins, who worked in Jair Bolsonaro's government, was imprisoned for six months under the allegation that he could flee the country.

He is suspected of participating in a coup plot led by Bolsonaro, an accusation he denies. Moraes revoked Martins' imprisonment on August 9, but imposed several precautionary measures.

The interview request, which had the agreement of the former advisor's defense, was made to the Supreme Court minister on June 18.

In his justification for the denial, dated August 22, Moraes stated that the interview would violate one of the conditions set for Martins' release, namely, not communicating with other suspects in the alleged coup plot, such as Bolsonaro, former ministers Walter Braga Netto and Augusto Heleno, and former Navy commander Almir Garnier.

"At the current stage of the investigations, due to the prohibition of communication with the other suspects, conducting a journalistic interview with the suspect is not convenient for the ongoing criminal investigation," he declared.