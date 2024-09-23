23 Million Brazilians Endure Gangs and Militias in Their Neighborhoods, Says Datafolha

São Paulo

Criminal factions and militia groups have been in the vicinity of 14% of the Brazilian population in the last 12 months. This estimate comes from a Datafolha survey commissioned by the Brazilian Forum of Public Security and Folha.

Although most respondents say they have not lived with organized crime in their own neighborhoods, the numbers provide an idea of the size of the population subjected to the control of criminal groups. It corresponds to more than 23 million people.

A total of 2,508 people over 16 years old were interviewed in all regions of Brazil, in cities of various sizes, between June 11 and 17. The margin of error is two percentage points, more or less.

Respondents who say that the place where they live "suffered from the explicit presence of criminal factions or militias" are concentrated in large cities, capitals, and metropolitan areas.