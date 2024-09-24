Justice Issues Arrest Warrant for Brazilian Singer Gusttavo Lima in Online Betting Scandal

Recife

The Pernambuco court ordered, on the afternoon of this Monday (23), the preventive detention of singer Gusttavo Lima. The decision was made by Judge Andrea Calado da Cruz, who also suspended the singer's passport and any possible gun permit.

ITU, SP, BRASIL - 08.09.2023 - Gusttavo Lima. (foto: Rubens Cavallari/Folhapress - Ilustrada) - Rubens Cavallari

The action investigates an alleged criminal organization involved in illegal gambling and money laundering. The sertanejo singer is suspected of helping two investigated individuals stay out of the country.

According to the court, Gusttavo Lima allegedly helped José André da Rocha Neto (owner of the betting site VaideBet), and his wife Aislla Rocha, to remain outside the country without surrendering to justice.

The judge also ordered the precautionary freezing of all properties registered under Gusttavo Lima's personal and business identification numbers, as well as the freezing of funds in the singer’s bank accounts and financial investments.

When asked about the singer’s whereabouts, his defense did not respond.