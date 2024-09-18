The Electoral Court in Brazil Prohibits Betting on Election Results

Brasília

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) approved this Tuesday (17th) a resolution that prohibits online betting on this year's elections.

The rule, approved by the court amid a legal gap that allowed companies to operate in this area, classifies the practice as an "electoral offense." The court's president, Justice Cármen Lúcia, defended the proposal that amends the resolution on electoral offenses at the beginning of the court's administrative session. The text was approved unanimously by the seven justices who make up the plenary.

"Considering the lottery-like contests that have been practiced involving the prediction of election results in 2024 with offers, including financial or material advantages of any kind to voters, with the potential to interfere in the electoral process, especially for propaganda or voter enticement, I make this proposal," she said. "I am proposing, as I said, in view of the changes we are seeing in illegal practices to which the Brazilian Electoral Justice system must respond."

At least six websites had been offering betting services on the 2024 municipal elections, allowing users to gamble on the victory of a candidate—something without specific legal provision in Brazil.

Until last Wednesday (11th), betting houses allowed wagers on who would be the next mayor of Belém, Belo Horizonte, Curitiba, Manaus, Porto Alegre, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, and São Paulo. In electoral betting, companies offer different rewards depending on the chosen candidate—these are called odds (probabilities, in English).