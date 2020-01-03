Trade Balance Registers US$ 46.7 billion Surplus, Worst Result since 2015

Brasília

Due to a sharp drop in exports, the Brazilian trade balance closed last year with a US$ 46.7 billion surplus. This is the worst result since 2015 when the balance was $ 19.5 billion.

Compared to 2018, when a surplus of US$ 58 billion was registered, Brazilian international trade decreased by almost 20%.

Exports fell 7.5 percent to US$ 224 billion.

Santos' Port, in SP. Jorge Araujo 703 Folhapress - Folhapress

Imports decreased, but to a lesser extent. The reduction was 3.3%, reaching US$ 177.3 billion.

In 2019, Brazil's sales abroad decreased more than in manufactured products (-11.1%). This result, which is in line with last year's performance, was driven by shipments of oil rigs, cargo vehicles, and automobiles.

Exports of semi-manufactured and basic products fell by 8% and 2% respectively.

Data released by the Ministry of Economy on Thursday (2) also showed that last year, Brazil sold less to Mercosur, Central America and the Caribbean, the European Union, Africa, and Asia.

Exports rose only to Oceania, the Middle East, and the United States.

Translated by Kiratiana Freelon

Read the article in the original language