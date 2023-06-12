Brazilian Companies Extend Hybrid Work Period, but New Vacancies Are On-Site

São Paulo

Some of the country's top companies have extended the period of hybrid work to motivate their teams. However, those looking for a new job may not get that flexibility.

A survey by the human resources platform Infojobs points out that, despite the growth in the offer of remote and hybrid jobs, fully on-site vacancies opened after the Covid pandemic are still the majority.

In January of this year, fully on-site work represented 94.8% of the 7,010 vacancies, and the hybrid equivalent to 2.48%; fully remote vacancies were 2.7%.

Even with a modest number of vacancies, the pandemic caused a change in the platform's ads: compared to November last year, the hybrid format increased by 16.6%, while remote vacancies grew by 32.6%.

According to Infojobs, the areas that offer the most hybrid jobs are trade and sales (34%), information technology (10.5%), and finance (10.2%).

In the assessment of Infojobs' executive director, Ana Paula Prado, the going back to the office trend is gaining strength with the advancement of vaccination and the cooling off of the pandemic.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language