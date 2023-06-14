Brazilian Retailer Americanas Admits to Billionaire Fraud

São Paulo

Five months after one of the biggest corporate scandals in Brazilian history came to light, when Brazilian retailer Americanas disclosed "accounting inconsistencies" in the order of R$ 20 billion in its balance sheets, the company finally admits that there was fraud.

A report prepared by legal advisors who have followed Americanas since it went into judicial recovery, on January 19, points out that the retailer's financial statements had been defrauded by the company's previous management.

In short, Americanas claims that the fraud occurred in the alleged contracting of bonuses alongside the industry —a common practice in retail, when manufacturers give discounts for large orders. That is, the manufacturer's name was displayed in Americanas campaigns, who therefore was granted a discount on the purchase of products.

However, these discounts did not actually occur. With the supposedly advantageous negotiations, the company improved its balance sheet. On the other hand, to make payments to suppliers, the previous board contracted loans without the knowledge of the board of directors, which increased its liabilities, irregularly accounted for, states the document.

The report indicates the participation in the fraud of former chief executive Miguel Gutierrez, who left the company in December 2022, after 20 years in charge of running the retailer, as well as other former directors and former executives. Folha was unable to get a statement from Gutierrez.

Translated by Cassy Dias

