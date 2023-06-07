Check Out a List of the Best Brazilian Olive Oils in 2023 to Try at Home

Of high quality and with the advantage of arriving fresher than many imported ones at the consumer's table, local Brazilian olive oil is usually very popular. To help consumers become more familiar with this local production, Folha put together a list of different olive oils from renowned Brazilian brands whose latest vintage has just hit the shelves.

Sao Paulo, SP, BRASIL, 30-05-2023: A blind taste test carried out by Folha gathered brands of extra virgin olive oil from different regions of the country of the new vintage that arrives fresh at the markets (Foto: Eduardo Knapp/Folhapress, COMIDA) - Folhapress

Vertentes Novas Vertentes

Price: BRL 89 (250ml), at Fazendavertentes.com.br

Vienzo Koroneiki

Price: BRL 60 (250 ml) at quintadovienzo.com.br

Estancia das Oliveiras Frantoio

Price: BRL 120 (250 ml), at Azeite Experience. Phone: (11) 98188-1645

Milonga Arbequina Retrato

Price: BRL 95 (500ml) at oliveiromilonga.com.br

Sabiá Blend de Terroir

Price: BRL 94 (250 ml), lojaazeitesabia.com.br

Orfeu Vintage Blend

Price BRL 219 (350 ml), at cafeorfeu.com.br

Translated by Cassy Dias

