Check Out a List of the Best Brazilian Olive Oils in 2023 to Try at Home

Of high quality and with the advantage of arriving fresher than many imported ones at the consumer's table, local Brazilian olive oil is usually very popular. To help consumers become more familiar with this local production, Folha put together a list of different olive oils from renowned Brazilian brands whose latest vintage has just hit the shelves.
Vertentes Novas Vertentes
Price: BRL 89 (250ml), at Fazendavertentes.com.br
Vienzo Koroneiki
Price: BRL 60 (250 ml) at quintadovienzo.com.br
Estancia das Oliveiras Frantoio
Price: BRL 120 (250 ml), at Azeite Experience. Phone: (11) 98188-1645
Milonga Arbequina Retrato
Price: BRL 95 (500ml) at oliveiromilonga.com.br
Sabiá Blend de Terroir
Price: BRL 94 (250 ml), lojaazeitesabia.com.br
Orfeu Vintage Blend
Price BRL 219 (350 ml), at cafeorfeu.com.br
Translated by Cassy Dias