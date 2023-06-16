Completion of Brazil's Norte-Sul Railway After Nearly Four Decades Marks a Milestone

Rio Verde (GO)

The most emblematic railway project in the country in recent decades, the Norte-Sul (North-South) railway will have its central and south sections delivered this Friday (16), putting into work a route operated by the logistics company Rumo with 1,537 kilometers of track between Estrela D'Oeste (countryside of SP) and Porto Nacional (Tocantins), running through four of the five regions of the country.

SÃO PAULO, SP, BRASIL, 13-05-2021: Norte-Sul Railway is delivered after almost four decades (Foto: Eduardo Anizelli/ Folhapress, MERCADO) - Folhapress

Norte-Sul is a railroad whose history has been going on since the 1980s and which has now finally been completed.

Governments came and went without being able to complete the work, which by 2017 had already consumed R$ 33 billion in corrected values, until in 2019 Rumo was victorious in an auction with a bid of R$ 2.7 billion. The concession is valid for 30 years.

The Norte-Sul is essential for the country's railway development as it is considered a backbone of the system, running through the Midwest, North, Southeast, and Northeast regions and allowing the connection between the ports of Itaqui (Maranhão) and Santos, through the use of tracks operated by three concessionaires (Rumo, VLI, and Vale).

Translated by Cassy Dias

