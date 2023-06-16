Number of People Rescued in Work Analogous to Slavery Hits Record in Brazil

São Paulo

Even before the end of June, the number of workers rescued in a situation similar to slavery in 2023 is already the highest for a first semester in 12 years, according to data from the Ministry of Labor.

Until the 14th of June, the department had located 1,443 people in work analogous to slavery. In the entire first half of 2022, there were 771.

Maurício Krepsky, head of the Inspection Division for the Eradication of Slave Labor at the ministry, claims that the number will probably get even higher. Considering the average of daily rescues, he estimates that it will reach 1,500 by the end of the month.

If this is confirmed, the first half of this year will hit a record of rescues in relation to the same periods of the last 14 years. This year's total is surpassed only by the first half of 2009 when there were 1,908 occurrences.

Translated by Cassy Dias

