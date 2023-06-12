Retail Invests in Technology against The Rise of Shein in Brazil

São Paulo

The rise of the Asian online retailer Shein in Brazil is leading chains in the sector to prepare a reaction, based on the adoption of technological solutions that bring them closer to the rival's on-demand sales model.

Shein avoids inventory by selling products ordered in exact quantities over the Internet.

In 2022, the company earned R$ 7 billion (US$ 1,4 billion) ( in the country, a growth of 250% compared to the previous year, according to an estimate by BTG Bank.

Shein does not disclose numbers, but the company is one of the leaders worldwide. Local retailers had increases in net revenue of a maximum of 25.5% in the period, as is the case of the current leader, Renner.

Shein is already among the largest in the market: Riachuelo had revenues of BRL 8.4 billion, and C&A, R$ 6.2 billion. Renner is ahead with R$13.3 billion.

In the last three years, C&A invested R$ 601 million in digital processes. Now, it will implement an automated system for customized shopping.

Translated by Cassy Dias

