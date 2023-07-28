Brazilian Retailer Americanas Anticipated Bailout before Scandal

São Paulo

In the weeks prior to the disclosure of its R$ 20 billion accounting scandal, Brazilian Retailer Americanas outlined a plan to try to accelerate the payment of more than R$ 1 billion in debt securities.

A portion of the amount, which would only expire in 2026, was anticipated to January 11, the same day that the company published a document in which it admitted the "inconsistencies" in the balance sheets that would lead it to judicial recovery.

The issuance of LAMEA3 debentures, in the amount of BRL 1 billion, was made by Americanas in January 2019 with a maturity date of January 2026, but its deed had a clause that allowed early redemption, as of January 11, 2023.

The issuance of LAMEA3 is unsecured, that is, if the company had not advanced the payment to the 11th, its creditors would join the group of those who do not have preference in the payment order on the judicial recovery list and would only be paid after other classes of priority creditors, such as employees.

Americanas claims that the advance payment movement was a decision taken before the release of the Material Fact on January 11

The giant retailer went into judicial recovery on January 19, with debts amounting to around R$ 43 billion.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language