Classes A and B Tend to Earn More During Lula's New Term

São Paulo

The chances of the Lula government 3 repeating the results of its first two terms, from 2003 to 2010, when Brazil experienced the boom of the so-called class C, are small.

On the contrary, this time it will be the richest segments, concentrated in the A and B classes, who should take more ownership, in terms of income, of the recovery of the economy.

This could increase inequality in the country, the fight against which is one of the main goals of the new government.

The diagnosis is part of a study by the consulting firm Tendências, which projects for the coming years the total income of classes A and B rising more than double in comparison to that of classes D/E. Class C would have an intermediate increase in income.

Brazil does not have official criteria to define social classes, but consulting professionals use their own parameters to define them.

In Tendências, families with monthly household income of up to R$ 3,200 are in class D/E. In A and B, those with earnings greater than R$7,600. In C, from R$ 3,200 to R$ 7,600.

