Companies suffer from a drop in cash generation and an increase in financial expenses

Brasília

A survey has shown that the main Brazilian companies are currently experiencing an adverse environment. Financial expenses with taking out credit, such as working capital for the business to maintain itself, have increased strongly, while cash generation has been falling since the end of last year.

An X-ray of this problem is in the technical note "Risks of a credit crisis and the financial situation of public companies (II)", by Cemec-Fipe (Center for Capital Market Studies of the Institute of Economic Research Foundation).The study includes the financial statements of more than 400 companies listed on the Brazilian stock exchange.

B3 headquarters, São Paulo Stock Exchange. - Rahel Patrasso/Xinhua

Among the indicators evaluated is the relationship between the cost of financial expenses and the generation of cash measured by Ebitda, an acronym for earnings before discounts with taxes, interest, amortization, and depreciation.

"If this ratio is below 1, it means that the company does not generate enough resources to pay its obligations", says Carlos Rocca, Cemec-Fipe coordinator. "This indicator has been falling since the end of 2021."

The ratio reached 3.3 in the third quarter of that year and closed the first quarter of this year at 1.8.



