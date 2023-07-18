Haddad says income tax reform will face resistance and will be done with caution

São Paulo

Praised in the financial market and among the business community because of the tax reform and the fiscal framework, the Finance Minister, Fernando Haddad, says that the discussion on the second stage of the same reform, which proposes to change income and equity, will face much stronger resistance in the sectors that applaud him today. "But we are going to disclose the data", he says.



"How can a country with so much inequality exempt the richest 1% of the population from income tax ?", he asks. Haddad says that the first stage of the reform is already equivalent to the "Plano Real" ("Real Plan") of Lula's third government, comparing the measure with the control of inflation in the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso.

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, during an interview with Folha, at the ministry's office located in São Paulo - Marlene Bergamo/Folhapress



But he admits that the fiscal challenge "is big". The National Treasury of Brazil itself sees the need for an extra R$ 162.4 billion in collection for the government to fulfill one of its biggest commitments: that of zeroing the public deficit in 2024.

Asked if he will not have to raise taxes or cut investments, he says that the government will seek to "correct absurd distortions in the tax system" to meet the target, pointing out as an example "the most execrable patrimonialist scandal" in the rules that benefited companies during the judgment of their debts with the IRS. "We are promoting the republicanization of the Brazilian state", says the minister.



He also says that taxation on the distribution of profits and dividends, which could reach the middle class, will be discussed with "caution". And he reaffirms that the Central Bank has hindered the country's growth by keeping interest rates at high levels. "But it, one day, will wake up".

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language