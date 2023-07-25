Let my people go

For a country to prosper fully, the workers have to be able to move. Of course. Under medieval serfdom it was supposed to have been the case that peasants were "bound to the land." Land can’t move. So the workers are supposed to have been frozen in place. Modern historical scholarship has shown it not to be entirely true, especially in Western Europe. But anyway, mobility was somewhat obstructed. Not good.

In school you also learned about slavery, and how it stains the history of your country and mine. The masters in Brazil and the USA decided where the enslaved people moved. Of course. In the USA the big move was from East-Coast tobacco to Mississippi-Valley cotton.

Believe me, though, slavery and the mobility of workers associated with it was neither necessary nor sufficient for the prosperity of either nation. And even the personally liberated mobility of workers we have after serfdom and slavery does not determine very much of national income.

By far the biggest part of increased GDP per person comes from innovation, from entirely new ways of doing things, such as the steam engine or hybrid corn or the contraception pill. Shuffling around the existing labor and capital is prudent, yes. But it’s modest in economic effects. It changes where production and consumption happen geographically. Not most of their immense modern rise. It’s very hard for us to grasp this, because when Rio rises and Recife falls, we notice it right away.

The big point is that serfs and slaves don’t innovate. So it’s not the shuffling of workers from Dakar in Africa to Recife in Brazil, or for that matter from Recife to Rio, or from Charleston to Houston, that made us rich. It was innovism, coming from personal liberty. It’s not slavery or other exploitation that enriched the New World, or the Old World, or now the Third World. It’s the breakdown of the old slaveries, or of Africans to other Africans, or relocated Africans to Brazilian plantation owners, or of women to men, or people to kings.

Mobility is good, being part of personal liberty. But the big one is liberating people in all ways. As Moses said to Pharoah, "Let my people go."

In order to have a go.