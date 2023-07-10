Multinationals are optimistic about operations in Brazil and expect high sales

São Paulo and Salvador

The mood of multinationals operating in Brazil has shown optimistic signs in the face of a scenario of reduced expectations regarding inflation and positive perspectives on Tax Reform and the fiscal framework.

A survey carried out by Folha based on conference calls held in May and June by 100 multinationals identified positive comments from executives in 80% of cases. The other 20% pointed out complaints or some kind of concern.These are statements like those of Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, who reported a "stellar" performance in emerging markets in general.

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on June 5, 2023 - AFP

The thermometer of multinationals points to good prospects for sales in the country in areas such as food, technology, agricultural supplies, and medicines. Optimism also encompasses varied segments, such as medical marijuana, tourism, and watchmaking.

Companies are celebrating improvements in inflation and in the population's purchasing power, as well as the prospect of a good agricultural harvest and increased Chinese demand. The increase in the minimum wage in May has boosted expectations.

Market analysts also see a moment of economic improvement in Latin America.

