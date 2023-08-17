Brazil Leads in Millionaire Growth for 2022

São Paulo

Brazil was the country that gained the most new millionaires last year. The Global Wealth Report 2023, released by UBS and Credit Suisse, shows that the country registered an additional 120 thousand new holders of at least US$ 1 million (about R$ 5 million) in 2022. The total number increased from 293 thousand to 413 thousand in December last year.

The recovery of the economy, with a 2.4% increase in GDP (Gross Domestic Product), and the 5.3% appreciation of the Brazilian Real against the dollar, contributed to the results. To assess millionaires in the market, UBS and Credit Suisse consider the sum of financial investments plus real assets (mainly real estate) of investors, minus debts.

Countries that also had significant growth in millionaires were Iran (104 thousand), Norway (104 thousand), Mexico (70 thousand), and Russia (56 thousand). In consolidated terms, millionaires worldwide decreased by 3.5 million in 2022, to a total of 59.4 million.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language