Brazilian Central Bank Cuts Interest Rate by 0.5 point to 13.25%

Brasília

The Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) of the Central Bank announced this Wednesday (2) the first interest rate cut in the Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) government, with the reduction of the basic rate (Selic) by 0.5 percentage points —from 13.75% to 13.25% per annum.

BRASILIA, DF, BRASIL, 29-06-2023: Roberto de Oliveira Campos Neto is the current president of Central Bank of Brazil (Foto: Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress, MERCADO) - Folhapress

The level of the decrease generated disagreements and the final score was tight (5 to 4), but the directors were unanimous in predicting new drops of 0.5 points in the next meetings.

With this decision, the Brazilian Central Bank opens the cycle of monetary easing three years after the last downward movement in the basic rate. In August 2020, Selic was taken to the historic floor of 2% in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language