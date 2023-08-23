Brazilian Congress Passes New Tax Rule and Removes Spending Cap

Brasília

The Chamber of Deputies approved the new fiscal framework, which brings to an end more than six years of spending caps and makes room for expenditures to rise above inflation.

The bill, already endorsed by the Senate after transiting through both Houses, now goes to presidential sanction.

The new set of rules for public accounts, in force as soon as sanctioned, received support from 379 deputies in one vote and 423 in another, more than the 257 needed and enough to approve an amendment to the Constitution, which calls for 308.

The framework foresees that federal expenditures grow every year from 0.6% to 2.5% in real terms (discounting inflation). This percentage will vary according to government revenues – the greater the collection, the greater the allowed spending.

The economic team expects that the approval will mitigate uncertainties in the financial market regarding the country's fiscal health, although there is still skepticism related to the viability of the increase in revenues that is assumed in the framework.

Translated by Cassy Dias

