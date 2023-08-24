Brazil's Most Exotic Coffee Is Collected from Bird Droppings

Domingos Martins (ES)

The Penelope is a large bird, up to 85 cm long, with dark feathers, a slender neck, and a red crop. It lives in Central and South America and feeds mainly on fruits.

In the forests of the mountains of Espírito Santo, this animal has found an ideal type of food: the sweet and ripe fruits of coffee crops.

The Penelope digests and defecates the whole beans - Folhapress

After ingesting them in droves, the penelope bird digests and defecates the whole beans, just like a pulping machine.

The droppings are then collected manually. The coffee beans are separated from other elements that may have gotten mixed there before drying.

From the drying oven, they go to a cold chamber, where they rest for a few days, and then undergo processing to be selected by size.

These coffee beans defecated by the Penelope bird are then roasted, ground, and strained.

Washing the beans during the process is not allowed, as this could eliminate some of the more exotic flavors. The only thing that separates the feces from what will become the drink itself is the parchment – a thin film that surrounds the bean.

And that's how the most exotic coffee in Brazil is made, Jacu Bird Coffee, sold in 100g packs for R$ 118. The product is exported to dozens of countries.

Translated by Cassy Dias

