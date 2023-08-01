We can agree that a voluntary agreement between two adults should rule. You are not a child or a slave. When you buy feijoada, no one should have physical power to stop you, right? We say it’s "harmless." Indeed, "mutually advantageous."

If the "agreement" is not voluntary, of course, it’s not harmless. It harms one side. Physically coerced transfers, such as the state coercion called taxes and the private coercion called robbery, are not mutually advantageous.

But there’s another reason to stop a transaction between two free adults, called an "externality," or a "spillover." The claim is that people outside the paid of you and the feijoada seller are somehow hurt—or sometimes helped—by the deal. In the minds of economists, an externality justifies action by the state to stop or regulate a deal. If your factory spills dangerous smoke on my house, I can use the power of the state to stop you.

Iranian women attend a pro-hijab rally in Tehran - Atta Kenare/AFP

But there are two big problems. For one thing, an externality is often claimed without actual evidence that on balance it’s a good idea to stop it. Ronald Coase got the Nobel Prize in 1991 for pointing this out. Tariffs on imports, for example, are claimed to be good for most Brazilians, because letting you buy where you want is supposed to be a bad externality on domestic producers. But in fact, it’s a good thing to make them compete. The scientific calculation of cost and benefit is not usually made.

And there’s a deeper point, which Coase also made, though most economists do not understand it. It is that what is an externality is a social choice. If we all agree that drinking alcohol is evil, the society stops it, even though you want a dink and the bar man is willing to sell it. My country tried this 1920 to 1933.

We live together. We are not isolated Robinson Crusoes. We therefore bump to each other all the time. The bad bumps, to be stopped or regulated by the state, are at choice. In Iran, a woman must wear a veil. In France, she must not. I get the state to stop a building next door.

Uh oh. The claim of "externality" justifies state power in everything. 1984. China.