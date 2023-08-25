Folha Is Leader in Circulation

In July the IVC (Verifier of Communication Institute) changed its rules for calculating subscriptions.

With the alteration, which in short allows existing paying subscribers to be accounted for in the newspaper base, Folha consolidates its leadership in total paid circulation among Brazilian vehicles.

Under the rules in force since 2016, a digital subscription was only considered valid and added to the subscriber portfolio if its price represented at least 10% of the cover price of the printed newspaper sold at the newsstand.

In the case of Folha, for example, buying the newspaper every day for a month in the city of São Paulo costs R$195. Thus, to be considered, a digital subscription needed to cost R$19.50 per month.

This condition prevented promotional subscriptions or negotiations below this level from being accounted for by the IVC. Now, the new minimum amount for a subscription to be valid is R$1.90, regardless of the price of the printed newspaper.

In March of this year, Folha had already regained leadership in digital subscriptions. Now, it has consolidated its position as the largest newspaper in Brazil in terms of total subscriptions.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language