Light Returns after Six Hours of Blackout in Brazil

Brasília

Minister Alexandre Silveira (Ministry of Mines and Energy) stated that a blackout like the one that occurred this Tuesday (15), which affected 25 states and the Federal District, is an extremely rare phenomenon and only observed with the occurrence of two concomitant events.

CAMPO MOURÃO, PR - 15.08.2023: Energy supply is reestablished after 6 hours of blackout in Brazil (Foto: Dirceu Portugal /Fotoarena/Folhapress) - www.fotoarena.com.br

The cabinet holder defended the robustness of the Brazilian electrical system, noting that the reservoirs are full and stating that the events are not linked to failures in planning. He said that, as there were acts of sabotage at the beginning of the year, he will ask organs such as the Federal Police to verify that Tuesday's incidents did not occur on purpose.

"What happened today, it's important to say, is extremely rare, and has absolutely nothing to do with system planning and power generation," he said. The Minister also ruled out that the blackout could have been caused by an event involving instability in the transmission of renewable energies, such as solar and wind energy, which can suffer fluctuations and are abundant in the Northeast.

According to him, one of the incidents occurred in Ceará due to an overload in the transmission, which caused the system to collapse in the region. The line is private, and Silveira said it is too soon to reveal the name of the owner.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language