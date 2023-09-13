Brazilian Government Will Split Command of Sports Betting Area between Finance and Sports

Brasília

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, confirmed this Tuesday (12) that the pork barrel faction in Congress will take over a boosted Ministry of Sports, with the addition of a department to deal exclusively with sports betting. Sports betting, by the way, will have its management split between Sports and the Ministry of Finance, which will be responsible for revenue.

"There is a department for monitoring bets, which will be created inside the Ministry of Finance, which has the role of [handling] collection, registration, granting and regulation", stated the minister, after participating in a meeting with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). "But a proposal came [from the PP, the party of the new minister André Fufuca] and we have a deal. There is agreement on the creation of a structure for the Ministry of Sports, to be defined in detail. But [it will be] a structure to monitor this topic of betting, both monitoring of sporting performance, the integration of this betting relationship with the sporting issue", he said. Padilha was then asked if the Finance and Sports departments were competitors, but he denied that there was any common competence between the two ministries.

He explained that Sports will "monitor all regulatory steps together with the Ministry of Finance" and also recalled that part of the resources is already foreseen in the provisional measure as destined for Sports to promote activities countrywide. Padilha stated that he expects that the bill that creates taxation and regulates sports betting in Brazil will be approved this Tuesday (12), in Congress. The federal government estimates that in 2024 it will raise R$1.6 billion from the betting market with the new legislation on the subject, under discussion in Congress.

