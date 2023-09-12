Brazilian Retailer Removes Clothing Associated with The Holocaust

São Paulo

The Brazilian retailer Riachuelo will withdraw a set of clothes from its catalog and from its stores following criticism on social media. The piece, made up of a white and blue striped shirt and pants, was compared by users to the uniforms used by the Nazis to imprison minorities in concentration camps during the Second World War. The decision was confirmed by the company to Folha.

Riachuelo removes clothing associated with Holocaust from shops - Reprodução/X

"We, at Riachuelo, value respect for all people, and we clarify that, at no time, was there the intention to make any allusion to a historical period that violated the human rights of so many people", writes the company in a press release. "The choice of design for the pieces and the color palette was really unfortunate, and we would like to reinforce that all the pieces are already being removed from our stores and e-commerce.

We understand the sensitivity of the matter, we are grateful for the alert brought by our consumers and we apologize to everyone who felt offended by what the product may have represented."

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language