Cheese from Rio Is One of The Best in The World in Competition in France

São Paulo

A cheese from the city of Valença, in Rio de Janeiro, 160 km from the capital of Rio de Janeiro, was among the 12 best at the Mondial du Fromage 2023, an international competition that took place in Tours, France, between September 10th and 12th. Produced by the artisanal cheesemaker Capril do Lago, caprinus came in 7th place in the competition, the only non-European cheese in the last phase.

Caprinus, by Capril do Lago - Divulgação

"It was a big surprise for me when I saw the result," says Fabrício Vieira, 47, entrepreneur behind the product. "We are a small artisanal cheese factory, with eight people, that produces ten kilos of cheese per day." The company's involvement with cheese is recent. Vieira started producing the dairy product in 2020, during the pandemic, using his own refrigerator. But, little by little, production has become more professional.

