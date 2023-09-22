Itaipu Uses $194 million from the Electricity Bill in Political Action for the PT

Brasília

The expansion of the area of influence of the Itaipu hydroelectric plant on the Brazilian side has caused discomfort in the energy sector.

Itaipu Binacional

The region entitled to receive socio-environmental and infrastructure projects increased from 55 to 434 municipalities, increasing the spending to almost R$1 billion (US$193.9 million).

Experts question Itaipu's political and geopolitical use of the electricity bill money.

The expansion of the area and the robust budget support the creation of the "Itaipu Mais que Energia" program to serve all 399 municipalities in Paraná and another 35 in Mato Grosso do Sul.

People close to the PT (Workers' Party) say that the new general director of Itaipu, Enio Verri, was chosen to carry out a review of the plant's line of work, and should place it on the political scene.

In a statement, the hydroelectric plant affirmed that "Itaipu's mission is to generate quality electrical energy, with social and environmental responsibility, contributing to sustainable development in Brazil and Paraguay", and that all efforts are guided by this premise.

