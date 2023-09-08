Lawsuit against Boeing Advances and Involves Brazilian Government

São Paulo

After nine months of discussion, the Federal Court decided to move forward with an unprecedented lawsuit by the national aeronautics and defense industries against the policy of hiring Brazilian engineers from the American giant Boeing, a dispute with geopolitical implications that involved the Lula government.

Last week, the 3rd Federal Court of São José dos Campos (SP) decided that the lawsuit to find out if the Americans are practicing predatory competition in the city's aerospace hub, headed by Embraer but which includes dozens of smaller companies, should advance to the stage of producing evidence and testimonies.

Immediately, Abimde (Brazilian Association of Defense Materials Industry) and AIAB (Association of Aerospace Industries of Brazil) filed a lawsuit, on November 22, seeking to interrupt the hiring in draconian terms.

It sought to limit, by means of an injunction (provisional decision), the acquisition to 0.6% of the engineering staff of strategic defense companies or those with contracts in projects of this type. It also provided for R$ 5 million in fines for Boeing, to be passed on to educational institutions in the aeronautics field.

Translated by Cassy Dias

