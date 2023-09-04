More Educated Brazilians See Income Collapse and Move into Informality

São Paulo

The last ten years have been tragic in terms of income and job quality for Brazilians who made an effort to acquire further education, finish high school, or get into college. Among workers, they are the ones who have lost the most.

Young people and adults who studied for 12 to 16 years (or more) had a more pronounced loss of income than those with less schooling. There was also an abrupt increase in informality among them, which also affected people who studied for 9 to 11 years.

The conclusion is a survey by the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre-FGV) based on data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PnadC).

The results reveal an economy that predominantly creates low-quality and low-productivity jobs. This pushes the most educated into jobs that pay less and are increasingly informal —compromising the country's potential growth.

