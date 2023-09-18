Tax Exemptions Benefited 1,112 Companies Fined by Ibama

Brasília

Tax incentives granted by the federal government benefited 1,112 companies that were fined by Ibama (Brazilian Institute of Natural and Renewable Resources) over ten years.

A cross-reference carried out by Folha with data from the Brazilian Federal Revenue Service and the environmental institute shows that these companies received at least R$84.2 billion in tax exemptions in 2021 — the most recent information available. Since 2012, this group has been fined at least R$2 billion by Ibama.

Among the companies fined and which received incentives from the federal government, the most benefited are Petrobras and Vale.

The incentives include programs such as Prouni, Sudam, and Pronac, in addition to benefits in devices that could be extinguished by the Tax Reform under discussion in Congress —IPI, PIS, and Cofins.

Although the data refers to a single year, these benefits are renewable, and companies can receive them for longer. They are awarded based on at least 11 government programs.

Translated by Cassy Dias

