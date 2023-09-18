Tax Incentives in the Amazon Benefited Mining and Oil

Brasília

Tax incentives given by the government to the North and Northeast regions, where the Brazilian Legal Amazon is concentrated, mainly benefited activities with great potential for impact on the environment.

A study by Inesc (Institute of Socioeconomic Studies) based on 2021 Revenue data shows that more than half of the waiver amounts granted by Sudam (Superintendence for the Development of the Amazon) and Sudene (Superintendency for the Development of the Northeast) were directed to companies that operate in mining, energy, and oil.

"[T]he tax privileges reinforce the pattern of exploitation of natural resources concentrated in the North and Northeast regions, especially in the Brazilian Amazon", says the survey.

In total, of the R$42.3 billion ($ 8.4 billion) in exemption distributed, R$22 billion (54%) ($ 4.3 billion) was directed to the three sectors. The survey shows that, from 2010 to 2022, among the five economic activities most covered by Sudam are infrastructure (which includes energy and gas), minerals, and chemicals (which includes oil and derivatives).

Translated by Cassy Dias

