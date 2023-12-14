Company Created in August Wins 122 Blocks in Government's Oil Auction

Rio de Janeiro and Brasília

The company that won the highest number of exploratory areas in the oil auction held by the government this Wednesday (13) is a newcomer to the sector, created in August by a technology entrepreneur from Minas Gerais.

RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ, BRASIL, 13-12-2023: Bidder during the auction table for oil exploration areas in the country. (Foto: Eduardo Anizelli/Folhapress, MERCADO) - Folhapress

Elysian Petro secured 122 out of 192 granted blocks. The number equals half of the exploratory blocks under contract in Brazil and more than three times the 37 exploratory blocks in the portfolio of the state-owned Petrobras.

The high number of areas won by a newcomer surprised auction participants. Elysian committed to pay R$ 12 million in signature bonuses and expects to invest R$ 400 million over five years.

The company was opened in August by entrepreneur Ernani Machado, who controls a technology company based in Belo Horizonte. It has a share capital of R$ 50,000, according to the entrepreneur, an amount that will be reviewed after the auction victory with new contributions.

He said he opened the company just to participate in the auction and will make a capital injection of his own. "The goal is to develop technologies to extract oil with the least possible damage to nature."

