The Brazilian Senate Approves the Sports Betting Project, but the Government Suffers Defeat and Loses Online Casinos

Brasília

The Brazilian Senate approved on Tuesday (12) the bill that regulates fixed-rate bets, including sports betting, with a reduction in the sector's tax rate. However, the opposition scored a victory by removing the possibility for online casinos from the text.

The Brazilian Senate Foto: Jonas Pereira/Agência Senado - Jonas Pereira/Agência Senado

The proposal was initially approved with the permission for casinos, but after the vote on the text, the opposition managed to pass an amendment that removed this section from the bill.

Since it arrived in Congress, proposed by the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the project has undergone a series of changes. Due to the alterations, the text now needs to go back to the Chamber, which will have the opportunity to reintroduce permission for casinos in the project.

The proposal is seen as important for the economic goals of Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, as the sector has high revenue expectations, and the removal of casinos is a significant setback.

