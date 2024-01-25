Brazil Leads Spending on Courts Among 53 Countries

Brasília

The Brazilian government's spending on the courts, including the remuneration of judges and staff, amounts to 1.6% of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product), a record among 53 countries analyzed by the National Treasury, and four times the international average (0.4% of GDP).

BRASÍLIA, DF, BRASIL, 24-07-2012, 18h00: Statue of Justice in front of the building of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) (Foto: Lula Marques/Folhapress, PODER) - Folhapress

This unprecedented comparison, published by the Ministry of Finance agency, considers data from 2021, the most recent available. In 2022, the expenditure on courts remained at 1.6% of GDP. The expenses also include the Public Prosecutor's Office.

In absolute values, the bill reached R$ 159.7 billion (in December 2022 values), of which R$ 131.3 billion were directed to the payment of salaries and contributions to judges and staff – 82% of the total.

The amount is higher than the R$ 113 billion spent in 2022 on the then social program "Auxílio Brasil," which served 21.6 million families in December of that year.

