Petrobras Will Spend up to US$ 1.6 billion to Conclude the Central Refinery of the Car Wash Investigation

Paralyzed since 2015, the Abreu e Lima refinery project in Pernambuco will cost Petrobras between R$ 6 billion ($1.2 billion) and R$ 8 billion ($1.6 billion), stated the company's president, Jean Paul Prates, on Thursday (18).
The final amount, he mentioned, still depends on the completion of the bidding process. The resumption of construction was celebrated in a ceremony attended by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who initiated the project during his first term through an unsuccessful partnership with then-Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez.
Construction on the Abreu e Lima refinery was halted in 2015 following the discovery of the corruption scheme investigated by Operation Car Wash. So far, Petrobras has already spent approximately US$ 18 billion on the project. The estimated final cost is nearly ten times the original budget of US$ 2.4 billion.