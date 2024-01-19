Petrobras Will Spend up to US$ 1.6 billion to Conclude the Central Refinery of the Car Wash Investigation

Rio de Janeiro and Ipojuca (PE)

Paralyzed since 2015, the Abreu e Lima refinery project in Pernambuco will cost Petrobras between R$ 6 billion ($1.2 billion) and R$ 8 billion ($1.6 billion), stated the company's president, Jean Paul Prates, on Thursday (18).

Ipojuca - PE, 18.01.2024 - President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, during the Ceremony for the resumption of the Abreu e Lima Refinery construction works Foto: Ricardo Stuckert

The final amount, he mentioned, still depends on the completion of the bidding process. The resumption of construction was celebrated in a ceremony attended by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who initiated the project during his first term through an unsuccessful partnership with then-Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez.

Construction on the Abreu e Lima refinery was halted in 2015 following the discovery of the corruption scheme investigated by Operation Car Wash. So far, Petrobras has already spent approximately US$ 18 billion on the project. The estimated final cost is nearly ten times the original budget of US$ 2.4 billion.

