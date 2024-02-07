"I Will Not Lower the Fare for a Businessman Who Needs to Fly to Close Deals," Says CEO of Latam

São Paulo

The rescue package being discussed by the government with airlines will not solve the structural problems that make airfare expensive in Brazil if the sector does not have a reduction in operational costs, such as fuel - a dilemma to be solved with Petrobras.

SÃO PAULO, SP, BRASIL, 26.08.2021: Jerome Cadier, (Foto: Karime Xavier/Folhapress) - Folhapress

This is the assessment of Jerome Cadier, CEO of Latam. He also points out that litigation is another issue that weighs more on the accounts of Brazilian companies than on the global average.

For now, the effort to lower airfare requires an increase in supply in the market, which is facing a shortage of planes. Hence Latam's interest in Gol's Boeings, which has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US.

The idea is to stimulate entry prices, such as the tickets of Voa Brasil, a program offering tickets for R$ 200 for retirees and Prouni students. Last-minute tickets purchased by corporate travelers will remain high.

"I will not give a discount to a business owner who needs to fly to close a deal. He can pay more. And it helps me offer a ticket for R$ 200 or R$ 300. Without him, that ticket does not exist," says Cadier.

