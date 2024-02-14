Petrobras President Announces Partnership with Arabs to Resume Refinery Operation

São Paulo

During a trip to the Middle East, Petrobras President Jean Paul Prates said that he is building a partnership with the Arab fund Mubadala Investment Company for the Brazilian state-owned company to resume the operation of RLAM (Landulpho Alves Refinery) in Mataripe, Bahia.

The refinery was privatized and sold to the Arabs during Jair Bolsonaro's administration in November 2021, as part of Petrobras' divestment policy initiated in the previous government.

Since Lula took office, his team has been trying to block this initiative.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Prates said that he met with the Chairman of Mubadala Capital, Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

"Our teams will intensify their work after the Carnival holidays to finalize the new corporate and operational structure still in this semester," said Prates.

Last month, Petrobras opened an investigation to evaluate the sale of the Mataripe refinery. The investigation was a response to the disclosure of a report by the Office of the Comptroller General, according to which the sale was made at a low price.

