Women Drive Increase in 'Sandwich Generation' and Participate Less in the Labor Market

Rio de Janeiro

They are at least 575.2 thousand women in the country. They are part of a group of adults who care for both children and elderly parents, which often hinders or makes it impossible to enter the labor market.

This is the so-called sandwich generation. "It's a generation that's being squeezed between two others, one that precedes it and another that comes after," says researcher Janaína Feijó, from the Brazilian Institute of Economics at Getulio Vargas Foundation.

The economist is the author of a study, to which Folha had access. According to the survey, the sandwich generation has been on the rise in the country over the last decade, driven by the female portion.

Even though there are "sandwiched" men, historically, it is on women that the majority of domestic tasks associated with this group fall, indicates the analysis.

In the comparison between the fourth quarter of 2012 and the same period in 2023, the number of women in the sandwich generation increased from 452.4 thousand to at least 575.2 thousand.

The rise in the female portion was 27.1%, higher than that recorded among males (22.3%).

