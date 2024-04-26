64.2 Million Live in Households with Food Insecurity in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro

Brazil had almost 64.2 million people living in households classified with some degree of food insecurity (mild, moderate, or severe) in 2023. This is what data from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad Contínua) released on Thursday (25) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) indicate.

The scale used by the survey ranges from addresses with uncertainty about future food access to the most extreme cases, of places already affected by hunger. The contingent of almost 64.2 million lived in 21.6 million households identified with food insecurity. These 21.6 million addresses corresponded to 27.6% of the total households in the country in 2023 (78.3 million). The proportion weakened in the most recent comparison of the IBGE's historical series, although the problem still affects almost 3 out of every 10 households.

The percentage of households experiencing food insecurity was 36.7% (or 25.3 million) in the survey conducted by the agency that last investigated the topic, the Household Budget Survey (POF) 2017-2018. Although the surveys are different, their results can be analyzed together because they follow the same methodology, the institute indicates. IBGE used criteria from the Brazilian Scale of Food Insecurity (Ebia) to identify households in food secure or insecure conditions.

The agency did not research the topic between the POF 2017-2018 and the Pnad 2023. During this gap, the country suffered the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. With the health and economic crisis, families lost income and felt the spike in food prices. Scenes of Brazilians seeking donations and even scraps of food gained prominence at the time.

Read the article in the original language