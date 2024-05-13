Brazilian Industry Projects a Shortage of 532,000 Professionals to Meet the Energy Transition

In 2025, Brazil will have a deficit of 532,000 professionals in different technological areas. This number is influenced by the energy transition, which requires skills to deal with the decarbonization of the industry and electrified mobility, for example.

The projection, part of a survey by Brasscom (Association of Information Technology and Communication Companies and Digital Technology), has been used by Ford to explain its investments in local workforce training.

The American company is not alone in this endeavor. Automakers, suppliers, and startups have been developing training programs to not only train young workers but also attract talent.

Gi Group Holding, a multinational focusing on labor market studies, interviewed 6,700 automotive industry professionals in 11 countries. The aim was to find out which competencies are most coveted by their companies.

In Brazil, 53% of those surveyed said they wanted a workforce that knows how to deal with electric vehicle technologies. The global average was 35.1%. Knowledge to work with AI (artificial intelligence) and machine learning was mentioned by 40% of respondents in the country – again above the average (33.6%).

"The deficit was already expected, but it was exacerbated due to the modernization of vehicles, which received safety features and autonomous systems," says Djansen Alexandre Dias, manager of the industry division at Gi Group Holding.

